How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz at Coors Field on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rockies Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 72 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 358 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Rockies rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.559 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Chase Anderson (0-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up nine earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In eight starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Angels
|W 7-4
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/24/2023
|Angels
|L 25-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Griffin Canning
|6/25/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tyler Anderson
|6/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-8
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Michael Grove
|6/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Michael Lorenzen
|7/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Matthew Boyd
|7/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Matt Manning
|7/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|J.P. France
|7/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Ronel Blanco
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.