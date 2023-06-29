Thursday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (39-40) and the Kansas City Royals (22-58) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Guardians taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 29.

The Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-8, 4.87 ERA).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have been underdogs in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (28.4%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 9-28 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (297 total, 3.7 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule