Thursday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (39-40) and the Kansas City Royals (22-58) at Kauffman Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Guardians taking home the win. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 29.

The Guardians will give the ball to Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-8, 4.87 ERA).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
  • The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
  • The Royals have been underdogs in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (28.4%) in those contests.
  • Kansas City has a win-loss record of 9-28 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (297 total, 3.7 per game).
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.23) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 23 @ Rays L 11-3 Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
June 24 @ Rays W 9-4 Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
June 25 @ Rays L 3-1 Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
June 27 Guardians L 2-1 Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
June 28 Guardians L 14-1 Austin Cox vs Logan Allen
June 29 Guardians - Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
June 30 Dodgers - Jordan Lyles vs Bobby Miller
July 1 Dodgers - Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
July 2 Dodgers - Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
July 3 @ Twins - TBA vs Joe Ryan
July 4 @ Twins - Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda

