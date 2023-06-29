The Kansas City Royals (22-58) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Cleveland Guardians (39-40) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-8, 4.87 ERA).

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.69 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.87 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-8 with a 4.87 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.87, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.

Greinke is looking to collect his second quality start of the year.

Greinke has put up 13 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In two of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber (5-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 3.69 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .251.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.69), 43rd in WHIP (1.230), and 59th in K/9 (6.9).

