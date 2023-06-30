Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Friday, Drew Waters (batting .306 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .233 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Waters has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (12.0%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in eight of 25 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.256
|AVG
|.213
|.341
|OBP
|.245
|.410
|SLG
|.340
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|13/3
|K/BB
|22/2
|1
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
