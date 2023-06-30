On Friday, Edward Olivares (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .255 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks.

In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has driven in a run in 13 games this year (21.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 37.7% of his games this season (23 of 61), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .229 AVG .282 .267 OBP .351 .394 SLG .476 9 XBH 13 4 HR 2 8 RBI 6 21/3 K/BB 18/9 2 SB 6

Dodgers Pitching Rankings