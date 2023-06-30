Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Edward Olivares (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-0 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .255 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 12 walks.
- In 62.3% of his 61 games this season, Olivares has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 61), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 13 games this year (21.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 37.7% of his games this season (23 of 61), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.8%) he has scored more than once.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.229
|AVG
|.282
|.267
|OBP
|.351
|.394
|SLG
|.476
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|21/3
|K/BB
|18/9
|2
|SB
|6
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .236 batting average against him.
