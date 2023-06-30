Jurickson Profar, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the hill, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .238.

Profar has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this season (45 of 71), with at least two hits 17 times (23.9%).

He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 71), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has an RBI in 19 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 of 71 games (45.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .280 AVG .196 .360 OBP .280 .448 SLG .304 16 XBH 9 3 HR 3 16 RBI 12 22/17 K/BB 38/16 1 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings