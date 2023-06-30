Ryan McMahon and Spencer Torkelson are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers meet at Coors Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 41 RBI (77 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a .264/.345/.476 slash line so far this year.

McMahon hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a walk.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 72 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .287/.342/.462 on the season.

Diaz brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .167 with two walks and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Lorenzen Stats

The Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-5) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 12 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 25 5.0 7 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Jun. 20 6.0 6 1 1 7 3 vs. Braves Jun. 14 6.0 9 6 6 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 6.2 7 6 6 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 3 7.0 2 1 1 6 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI (66 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a .223/.304/.392 slash line on the season.

Torkelson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

