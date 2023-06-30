Bobby Miller and Alec Marsh will start for their respective teams when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals play on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 73 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .373 this season.

The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

Kansas City has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 301 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.18) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.426 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Marsh will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 25.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Rays W 9-4 Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians L 14-1 Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez

