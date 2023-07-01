On Saturday, Robert Austin Wynns (.217 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Brendan White. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Coors Field

Tigers Starter: Brendan White

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .192 with two doubles and four walks.

In 10 of 20 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.

In 20 games played this year, he has not homered.

Wynns has driven in a run in four games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 10 .167 AVG .148 .167 OBP .226 .333 SLG .148 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

