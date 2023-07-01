Saturday's game at Busch Stadium has the New York Yankees (45-36) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) at 2:15 PM ET (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Jack Flaherty (4-5) for the Cardinals and Luis Severino (1-2) for the Yankees.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won 19 of its 49 games, or 38.8%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 52.4% chance to win.

St. Louis has scored 365 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

This season, New York has come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for New York is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.5 runs per game (361 total runs).

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 24 Cubs L 9-1 Adam Wainwright vs Justin Steele June 25 Cubs W 7-5 Matthew Liberatore vs Marcus Stroman June 27 Astros W 4-2 Jordan Montgomery vs Framber Valdez June 28 Astros L 10-7 Miles Mikolas vs Cristian Javier June 29 Astros L 14-0 Adam Wainwright vs J.P. France July 1 Yankees - Jack Flaherty vs Luis Severino July 1 Yankees - Matthew Liberatore vs Luis Severino July 2 Yankees - Jordan Montgomery vs Gerrit Cole July 3 @ Marlins - Miles Mikolas vs Braxton Garrett July 4 @ Marlins - Adam Wainwright vs Jesús Luzardo July 5 @ Marlins - Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing

Yankees Schedule