Jody Fortson Jr. is ready to hit the gridiron on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Kansas City Chiefs collide with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jody Fortson Jr. Injury Status

Fortson is currently listed as active.

Jody Fortson Jr. 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 13 TAR, 9 REC, 108 YDS, 2 TD

Jody Fortson Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 20.80 352 59 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 18.48 405 66 2023 ADP - 991 151

Other Chiefs Players

Jody Fortson Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 1 1 1 1 Week 2 Chargers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 1 1 10 1 Week 7 @49ers 2 1 8 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1 1 6 0 Week 11 @Chargers 2 2 51 0 Week 12 Rams 3 2 26 0 Week 13 @Bengals 1 1 6 0 Week 15 @Texans 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 1 0 0 0

