Justin Reid: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Justin Reid's 2023 season starts on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Justin Reid Injury Status
Reid is currently listed as active.
Justin Reid 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Justin Reid 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|2
