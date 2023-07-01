Don't place a futures wager on the Kansas Jayhawks to win the 2023 Big 12 title or win the College Football Playoff title before perusing the data below.

Kansas Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000)

+50000 (Bet $10 to win $5000) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Kansas 2023 Schedule

Using the squad's opponents' combined win total last season, Kansas will have the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness. The Jayhawks' schedule has nine games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022, which includes three versus teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that notched three or fewer wins.

Opponent Date Week Result Missouri State September 1 1 - Illinois September 8 2 - @ Nevada September 16 3 - BYU September 23 4 - @ Texas September 30 5 - UCF October 7 6 - @ Oklahoma State October 14 7 - Oklahoma October 28 9 - @ Iowa State November 4 10 - Texas Tech November 11 11 - Kansas State November 18 12 - @ Cincinnati November 25 13 -

