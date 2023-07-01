The 2023 win total established for the Kansas Jayhawks, six, predicts it's going to be a bad year.

Kansas Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
6 -125 +105 55.6%

Jayhawks' 2022 Performance

  • Kansas sported the 33rd-ranked offense last year (437.9 yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-worst with 468.5 yards allowed per game.
  • Kansas sported the 43rd-ranked passing offense last season (254.4 passing yards per game), and it was less effective on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 259.4 passing yards allowed per game.
  • Last season KU was 4-2 at home, but picked up only two road wins.
  • The Jayhawks were unbeaten (3-0) as favorites and 3-7 as underdogs.

Kansas' Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Jalon Daniels QB 2,014 YDS (66.1%) / 18 TD / 4 INT
419 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 32.2 RUSH YPG
Devin Neal RB 1,090 YDS / 9 TD / 83.8 YPG / 6.1 YPC
21 REC / 183 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 14.1 REC YPG
Jason Bean QB 1,280 YDS (64.0%) / 14 TD / 4 INT
222 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 17.1 RUSH YPG
Luke Grimm WR 52 REC / 623 YDS / 6 TD / 47.9 YPG
Kenny Logan Jr. DB 86 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
Lonnie Phelps DL 50 TKL / 10.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK
Craig Young LB 54 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK / 1 INT
Rich Miller LB 72 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Jayhawks' Strength of Schedule

  • The Jayhawks are playing the 29th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
  • Kansas will face the 97th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season (41).
  • In 2023, Kansas will face nine teams that had winning records last season, including three that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a year ago.

Kansas 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Missouri State September 1 - -
2 Illinois September 8 - -
3 @ Nevada September 16 - -
4 BYU September 23 - -
5 @ Texas September 30 - -
6 UCF October 7 - -
7 @ Oklahoma State October 14 - -
9 Oklahoma October 28 - -
10 @ Iowa State November 4 - -
11 Texas Tech November 11 - -
12 Kansas State November 18 - -
13 @ Cincinnati November 25 - -

