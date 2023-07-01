The Kansas State Wildcats carry +600 odds to win the Big 12 title in 2023, which ranks them third in the conference. They also have +15000 odds to claim a national championship. Check out the stats below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Kansas State Big 12 Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500) Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60)

+600 (Bet $10 to win $60) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Kansas State 2023 Schedule

Kansas State will have to manage the 11th-toughest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total last year (82). The Wildcats will battle 10 teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that had nine or more victories and zero squads with fewer than four wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Southeast Missouri State September 2 1 - Troy September 9 2 - @ Missouri September 16 3 - UCF September 23 4 - @ Oklahoma State October 6 6 - @ Texas Tech October 14 7 - TCU October 21 8 - Houston October 28 9 - @ Texas November 4 10 - Baylor November 11 11 - @ Kansas November 18 12 - Iowa State November 25 13 -

