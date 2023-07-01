At +25000, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 112th-best in the league.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Insights

Last season Valdes-Scantling saw 81 targets and turned them into 42 catches for 687 yards and two TDs (40.4 yards per game).

The Chiefs, who were first in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas City was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best in the NFL by totaling 297.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 18th on defense (220.9 passing yards allowed per game).

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +650 (2nd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Chris Jones +2000 (7th in NFL) Nick Bolton +10000 (28th in NFL) George Karlaftis +12500 (40th in NFL) Kadarius Toney +12500 (50th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +12500 (50th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (112th in NFL)

