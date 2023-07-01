On Saturday, Nick Pratto (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has 14 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .262.

In 64.3% of his 56 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .245 AVG .278 .359 OBP .336 .398 SLG .423 9 XBH 10 3 HR 2 15 RBI 9 33/13 K/BB 49/8 0 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings