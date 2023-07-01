On Saturday, Randal Grichuk (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Brendan White. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Brendan White

SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has 16 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .294.

Grichuk has recorded a hit in 35 of 48 games this season (72.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (33.3%).

In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.

Grichuk has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (29.2%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (8.3%).

In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 22 .330 AVG .256 .388 OBP .323 .468 SLG .384 12 XBH 7 0 HR 2 7 RBI 11 24/7 K/BB 19/8 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings