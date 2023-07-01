Rays vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 1
The Seattle Mariners (38-42) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Tampa Bay Rays (57-28) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (2-1, 4.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to George Kirby (6-7, 3.26 ERA).
Rays vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (2-1, 4.45 ERA) vs Kirby - SEA (6-7, 3.26 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- The Rays will send Glasnow (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in five innings against the Kansas City Royals.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season with 13.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.2 walks per nine across six games.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Glasnow has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 16th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.26 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.26 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to his opponents.
- Kirby is trying for his fourth straight quality start.
- Kirby will try to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.3 frames per appearance).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.26), 13th in WHIP (1.074), and 49th in K/9 (7.6) among pitchers who qualify.
