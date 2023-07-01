Richie James Jr. is ready to hit the gridiron on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Richie James Jr. Injury Status

James is currently listed as active.

Richie James Jr. 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 2 TAR, 1 REC, 6 YDS, 0 TD

Richie James Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 75.50 177 56 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 51.03 264 102 2023 ADP - 259 89

Other Chiefs Players

Richie James Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0

