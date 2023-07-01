Saturday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (33-51) and the Detroit Tigers (35-46) clashing at Coors Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:10 PM ET on July 1.

The Tigers will give the nod to Matthew Boyd (5-5, 1.35), while the Rockies' starting pitcher for this game has not been determined.

Rockies vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rockies are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Rockies have been favored eight times and won three of those games.

This season Colorado has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rockies, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Colorado has scored 369 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.75).

Rockies Schedule