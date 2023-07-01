Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-35) and Kansas City Royals (23-59) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (5-4) versus the Royals and Daniel Lynch (1-3).

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

Royals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Royals have been victorious in 20, or 29%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +200 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (304 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.22 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule