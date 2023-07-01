Player props can be found for Freddie Freeman and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI (80 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.288/.415 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 10 walks and 39 RBI (73 total hits).

He has a .253/.289/.457 slash line on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 53 RBI (104 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .323/.403/.547 on the year.

Freeman will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three doubles, two walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-3 1 0 3 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 82 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .270/.370/.553 so far this year.

Betts takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 30 4-for-4 3 2 4 11 0 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 1

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.