The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.478) and total hits (79) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 40th and he is 38th in slugging.

McMahon will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 during his last games.

McMahon has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this year (53 of 79), with multiple hits 20 times (25.3%).

In 13.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.9% of his games this season, McMahon has tallied at least one RBI. In eight of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (45.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .285 AVG .252 .362 OBP .339 .493 SLG .464 18 XBH 17 6 HR 6 24 RBI 17 56/17 K/BB 46/20 2 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings