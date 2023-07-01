Skyy Moore: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Skyy Moore and the Kansas City Chiefs opening the year with a contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.
Skyy Moore Injury Status
Moore is currently listed as active.
Skyy Moore 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|3 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Skyy Moore Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|21.40
|345
|132
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|92.74
|169
|55
|2023 ADP
|-
|123
|51
Other Chiefs Players
Skyy Moore 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|3
|0
|0
|0
