C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Tigers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Cron -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .242 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 11 walks.
- Cron is batting .353 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Cron has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 19.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (29.3%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 41 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.263
|AVG
|.221
|.305
|OBP
|.274
|.421
|SLG
|.429
|8
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|10
|22/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Manning (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
