Elehuris Montero -- hitting .161 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero is hitting .196 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks.
  • Montero has picked up a hit in 13 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
  • He has homered in two of 33 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Montero has driven in a run in nine games this season (27.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.279 AVG .136
.304 OBP .164
.349 SLG .288
3 XBH 4
0 HR 2
4 RBI 7
14/2 K/BB 28/1
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (102 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Manning (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
