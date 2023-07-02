Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Maikel Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on July 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while batting .276.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In 16 games this season (32.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this year (40.0%), including three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|21
|.292
|AVG
|.253
|.342
|OBP
|.305
|.415
|SLG
|.320
|10
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/6
|8
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gonsolin (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .177 against him.
