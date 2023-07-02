MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, MJ Melendez (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .209 with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 32 walks.
- In 57.9% of his games this season (44 of 76), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (7.9%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (25.0%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (11.8%).
- In 25 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.200
|AVG
|.220
|.291
|OBP
|.296
|.340
|SLG
|.331
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|46/20
|K/BB
|47/12
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .177 against him.
