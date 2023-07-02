Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .258 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (28.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (10.5%).
- He has scored in 36.8% of his games this year (21 of 57), with two or more runs four times (7.0%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.238
|AVG
|.278
|.355
|OBP
|.336
|.386
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|9
|34/14
|K/BB
|49/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.30, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .177 batting average against him.
