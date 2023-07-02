Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36) and Kansas City Royals (24-59) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 2.

The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (4-2) for the Dodgers and Brady Singer (4-7) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Royals have put together a 3-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Royals have come away with 21 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win six times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (310 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule