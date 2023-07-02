Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get to Brady Singer when he takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 73 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .371 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 310 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The Royals rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.436 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Singer (4-7) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Singer will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians L 14-1 Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Daniel Lynch Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Aaron Civale

