Tony Gonsolin will take the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36) on Sunday, July 2 versus the Kansas City Royals (24-59), who will counter with Brady Singer. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Dodgers are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+165). A 10-run total has been set in this contest.

Royals vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-2, 3.30 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-7, 5.88 ERA)

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 40, or 58%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (30%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 6-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

