Sportsbooks have listed player props for Mookie Betts, Bobby Witt Jr. and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 82 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashed .248/.290/.417 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 74 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 10 walks and 40 RBI.

He's slashing .253/.288/.454 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gonsolin Stats

The Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin (4-2) will make his 12th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 11 starts this season.

Gonsolin has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jun. 25 5.0 5 4 4 3 1 vs. Giants Jun. 18 5.2 6 7 7 7 3 vs. White Sox Jun. 13 6.0 2 0 0 6 2 at Reds Jun. 6 5.0 5 4 3 5 3 vs. Nationals May. 30 6.0 3 1 1 2 2

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Betts has 19 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 49 walks and 56 RBI (83 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .271/.374/.556 slash line so far this year.

Betts has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .533 with four doubles, three home runs, eight walks and nine RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 30 4-for-4 3 2 4 11 0 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 105 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .321/.401/.541 on the season.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1 at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-3 1 0 3 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

