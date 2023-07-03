Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with two RBI against the Dodgers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .292 and a team-best slugging percentage of .417 this season.
- In 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (27.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 83), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI in 33.7% of his games this year (28 of 83), with more than one RBI eight times (9.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.266
|AVG
|.231
|.309
|OBP
|.275
|.451
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|16
|34/11
|K/BB
|39/9
|10
|SB
|13
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (.972), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).
