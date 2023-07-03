Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 13 walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 39 of 63 games this year (61.9%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (17.5%).
- In 9.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 14 games this year (22.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 36.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.230
|AVG
|.282
|.270
|OBP
|.351
|.389
|SLG
|.476
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|6
|22/4
|K/BB
|18/9
|2
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Ryan (8-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 24th, .972 WHIP ranks second, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
