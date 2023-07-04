Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.349 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .420. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.
- Witt Jr. is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (13.1%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 29 games this year (34.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.4% of his games this year (39 of 84), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.266
|AVG
|.236
|.309
|OBP
|.278
|.451
|SLG
|.388
|15
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|17
|34/11
|K/BB
|40/9
|10
|SB
|15
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 88 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing hitters.
