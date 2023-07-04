Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Jurickson Profar -- hitting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks.
- Profar is batting .400 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 64.9% of his 74 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (6.8%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (28.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (10.8%).
- He has scored in 33 of 74 games (44.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|34
|.288
|AVG
|.196
|.369
|OBP
|.280
|.455
|SLG
|.304
|18
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|12
|24/19
|K/BB
|38/16
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Bielak gets the start for the Astros, his ninth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.37 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday, June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
