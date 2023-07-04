Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while hitting .193.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 16 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 32 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this year (28.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.214
|AVG
|.170
|.254
|OBP
|.214
|.339
|SLG
|.283
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|11/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Maeda (1-5) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
