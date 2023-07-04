MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez leads Kansas City with an OBP of .294 this season while batting .208 with 34 walks and 33 runs scored.
  • In 45 of 78 games this year (57.7%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 24.4% of his games this year, Melendez has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 36
.201 AVG .215
.294 OBP .295
.344 SLG .323
12 XBH 10
5 HR 1
17 RBI 14
47/21 K/BB 49/13
1 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.59 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
