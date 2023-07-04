Kyle Tucker and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Houston Astros and the Colorado Rockies meet at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Astros Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 43 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.346/.477 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has recorded 72 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .245/.327/.384 on the year.

Profar takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Brandon Bielak Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Bielak Stats

The Astros' Brandon Bielak (3-4) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts this season, Bielak has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Bielak Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Reds Jun. 17 4.2 5 5 4 3 3 at Guardians Jun. 11 5.0 9 5 5 4 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 5 6.2 10 3 3 2 1 vs. Twins May. 30 5.2 3 1 1 6 3 at Brewers May. 24 6.2 5 4 4 3 1

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 38 walks and 55 RBI (89 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He's slashed .295/.370/.487 so far this season.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in 10 games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .436 with four doubles, four home runs, five walks and 14 RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 3 4-for-4 3 1 4 8 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 1 5 5 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .245/.343/.402 on the season.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jul. 3 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 29 3-for-5 3 1 4 6 0

