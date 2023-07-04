Tuesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (43-43) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at 2:10 PM (on July 4). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (1-5) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (1-8) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (30.6%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (323 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule