Tuesday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (43-43) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at 2:10 PM (on July 4). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (1-5) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (1-8) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

  • In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Royals have put together a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those contests).
  • The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 72 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (30.6%) in those games.
  • This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (323 total).
  • The Royals have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 29 Guardians W 4-3 Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
June 30 Dodgers L 9-3 Alec Marsh vs Bobby Miller
July 1 Dodgers W 6-4 Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
July 2 Dodgers W 9-1 Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
July 3 @ Twins L 8-4 Austin Cox vs Joe Ryan
July 4 @ Twins - Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
July 5 @ Twins - Alec Marsh vs Pablo Lopez
July 6 @ Guardians - Jordan Lyles vs Tanner Bibee
July 7 @ Guardians - Brady Singer vs Aaron Civale
July 8 @ Guardians - TBA vs Gavin Williams
July 9 @ Guardians - Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber

