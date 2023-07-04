The Minnesota Twins (43-43) will rely on Carlos Correa when they host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at Target Field on Tuesday, July 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (1-5, 6.23 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.74 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 32 out of the 52 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Twins have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 30.6%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U MJ Melendez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+105)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

