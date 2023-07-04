Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 80 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .477. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 42nd in the league in slugging.
- McMahon has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- McMahon has had an RBI in 27 games this year (33.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (45.7%), including six games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.275
|AVG
|.252
|.353
|OBP
|.339
|.490
|SLG
|.464
|19
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|17
|60/18
|K/BB
|46/20
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.63).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bielak (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 47 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, June 17 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .300 batting average against him.
