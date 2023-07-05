Dairon Blanco -- batting .133 with a double, a triple, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .190 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

Blanco has had a base hit in seven of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this year.

Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 .182 AVG .200 .250 OBP .273 .318 SLG .350 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 10/2 K/BB 6/1 2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings