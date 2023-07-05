On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .632 with one homer.

In 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (30.2%).

He has hit a home run in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 53), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 18 games this season (34.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.7%).

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.5%.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .318 AVG .268 .364 OBP .330 .436 SLG .366 10 XBH 4 1 HR 2 14 RBI 7 23/8 K/BB 24/8 8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings