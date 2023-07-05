Matt Duffy -- with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on July 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Dodgers.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .286.
  • Duffy has picked up a hit in 23 of 41 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Duffy has driven in a run in seven games this season (17.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (14.6%), including one multi-run game.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 21
.333 AVG .234
.397 OBP .280
.412 SLG .319
2 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 2
9/4 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.57 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 89 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 26th in WHIP (1.147), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
