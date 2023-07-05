Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .280 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Nicky Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 19 walks while batting .226.
- In 44.7% of his 47 games this season, Nicky Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 47 games this season.
- In seven games this season (14.9%), Nicky Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.208
|AVG
|.239
|.400
|OBP
|.308
|.321
|SLG
|.310
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/14
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Pablo Lopez makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.24 ERA ranks 41st, 1.147 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.1 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.