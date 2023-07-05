On Wednesday, Nicky Lopez (hitting .280 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Nicky Lopez has five doubles, three triples and 19 walks while batting .226.

In 44.7% of his 47 games this season, Nicky Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 47 games this season.

In seven games this season (14.9%), Nicky Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 23 .208 AVG .239 .400 OBP .308 .321 SLG .310 4 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 10/14 K/BB 16/5 1 SB 2

