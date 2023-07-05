Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Astros - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .289 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 36 of 51 games this season (70.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 51), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Grichuk has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (45.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.324
|AVG
|.250
|.384
|OBP
|.323
|.480
|SLG
|.375
|13
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|11
|26/7
|K/BB
|21/9
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- France makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.13 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.13, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
