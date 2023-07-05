J.P. France will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (48-38) on Wednesday, July 5 versus the Colorado Rockies (33-54), who will answer with Chase Anderson. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Rockies are +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-250). The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (3-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-3, 6.50 ERA)

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 31 out of the 55 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 9-2 (winning 81.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Over the last 10 games, the Astros have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (40%) in those contests.

The Rockies have won all of their 11 games in which they were named as at least a +190 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U C.J. Cron 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

